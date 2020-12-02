Need To Get Aadhaar Card Printed/Reprinted? Read This

The UIDAI provides a range of Aadhaar-related services online.

Do you need to print your Aadhaar card for the first time? Or are you an Aadhaar holder looking to get a new Aadhaar with any changes you requested? The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) - which manages the government's Aadhaar biometric ID programme - provides a paid service which enables Aadhaar-registered users to order an Aadhaar card. Upon submission of a request and payment of applicable fee, a newly-printed Aadhaar card is sent to the registered user through mail. Every Aadhaar reprint costs Rs 50, according to the UIDAI.

You can now order a reprinted copy of your Aadhaar to be delivered to your house via Speed Post service. Visit https://t.co/27Oy8XumyS or open your #mAadhaar app to #OrderAadhaarReprint at a nominal cost of Rs 50. pic.twitter.com/wdwYuqca0v Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 3, 2020

Here's all you need to know about this UIDAI facility:

Fee

Users have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for each Aadhaar reprint.

Who Can Use

This service is available to persons already enrolled under the Aadhaar programme.

How To Use

The facility can be accessed through the UIDAI's website - uidai.gov.in - as well as mobile app MAadhaar.

(A user can use the paid UIDAI service to get the Aadhaar card printed and delivered)

Watch our detailed video tutorial on the #OrderAadhaarReprint service here: https://t.co/5bJkiVbV79 You can also read more about the service in our FAQs section: https://t.co/Tg6vvDIFSxpic.twitter.com/y7jFs5S2FY Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 1, 2020 (Payment for the Aadhaar print can be made through a credit or debit card, net banking or Unified Payments Interface) How To Request Aadhaar Reprint Go to the UIDAI website, and select the "Order Aadhaar Reprint" option under the Get Aadhaar section.

Choose any one of these to proceed: the Aadhaar number (UID), the virtual ID (VID) or enrolment ID (EID) to proceed.

Make the online payment. Four options are available to do this: credit card, debit card, net banking and Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

Save the acknowledgement receipt.

The UIDAI dispatches the Aadhaar card to the given address by speed post. (Mobile app mAadhaar also has the "Order Aadhaar Reprint" option) A similar process can be followed to request an Aadhaar reprint using the mAadhaar app, which is available on both Android and iPhone platforms.