Documents You Can Submit At Aadhaar Centres For Updating Basic Details

Aadhaar card: Biometric information fed into the Aadhaar database includes fingerprint and iris scans

Do you need to update the basic details fed into the Aadhaar database? You can request an update by submitting relevant supporting documents at the Aadhaar Kendras (Aadhaar centres). The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India - the issuer of the 12-digit Aadhaar number as well as the personal identification card under the government's flagship Aadhaar scheme - has shared a list of documents that can be submitted by an Aadhaar holder for updating details such as address and data of birth fed into the Aadhaar database. For utilising an online service to update the address fed into the Aadhaar database, the user is required to upload the document in "a single pdf file", the UIDAI said on Twitter. (Also read: Government Extends Last Date For Linking PAN Card With Aadhaar Card)

Here's the list of documents that can be submitted as proof of identity, address and date of birth at Aadhaar centres:

(Aadhaar holders can submit the documents listed above at Aadhaar centres, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India)

The UIDAI uses social media for sharing such information from time to time. In an earlier Tweet, the Unique Identification Authority of India had shared a list of valid documents that can be submitted for getting details such as name, address and date of birth updated in the Aadhaar database.

An Aadhaar applicant is required to provide certain demographic and biometric details for the enrolment process. Biometric information fed into the Aadhaar card database comprises fingerprint and iris scans as well as photograph. The applicant is also required to provide basic details such as name, address, date of birth, mobile number and email - which can be updated later by visiting an Aadhaar Kendra, according to the UIDAI website (uidai.gov.in).

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday extended the due date for linking PAN or Permanent Account Number with Aadhaar by three months.

