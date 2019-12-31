Last Date To Link PAN With Aadhaar Extended For Eighth Time: 10 Points

"The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act,1961 has been extended from 31st December, 2019 to 31st March, 2020. Notification no.107 of 2019 dated 30/12/2019 issued by CBDT," said the Income Tax Department.

It is now mandatory to link the two personal identification numbers for carrying out income tax-related tasks such as filing of returns. (Also Read: How To Link PAN With Aadhaar)

According to Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act, every person having a PAN on July 1, 2017 and eligible to obtain Aadhaar must intimate the Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

The Income Tax Department has said that failing to link PAN with Aadhaar within the due date will lead to PAN becoming inoperative.

Before Monday's announcement, the government had already extended the last date for the mandatory linking of the two identification numbers seven times in the past.

The Supreme Court had in September 2018 declared the government's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that quoting of the Unique Identity Number (UID) would remain mandatory for filing of income tax returns and allotment of PAN. (Also Read: Top Court Asks If Centre Plans Aadhaar Verification For Social Media)

Assessees can now file their income tax returns by furnishing Aadhaar instead of PAN. However, in such cases, the PAN is generated automatically, according to the taxman.