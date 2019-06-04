UIDAI Says Aadhaar Can't Be Downloaded Without Registered Mobile Number. Here's All You Need To Know

Aadhaar card online services: The UIDAI provides a range of services to Aadhaar applicants and holders

You can only download a digital copy of your Aadhaar card using your registered mobile number. The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India enables Aadhaar holders to download a digital copy of the Aadhaar card using their registered mobile number, the issuer of the 12-digit personal identification number under the Aadhaar programme said on Twitter. This is the mobile number of an Aadhaar holder registered with the UIDAI database. However, such users can order a reprint of their Aadhaar card online through the UIDAI's website - uidai.gov.in.

You cannot download your Aadhaar if you do not have Aadhaar registered mobile number. But you can #OrderAadhaarReprint from: https://t.co/IZJUhk9e3Ypic.twitter.com/PMvrw8LkBO Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 2, 2019

Here's all you need to know about how to download a digital copy of Aadhaar card and order an Aadhaar reprint online:

How to reprint Aadhaar card

The UIDAI - the issuer of the 12-digit Unique Identity Number as well as Aadhaar personal identification card - provides a paid online service that enables Aadhaar holders to request a reprint online.

(Also read: Haven't linked Aadhaar with PAN yet? Five things to know)

The reprinted Aadhaar letter is sent to the applicant through Speed Post against a fee of Rs 50 (inclusive of GST and postal charges), according to the UIDAI website.

The reprinted Aadhaar letter is handed over to India Post within five working days for delivery to the applicant's registered address, according to the UIDAI.

(Also read: RBI allows banks to use Aadhaar for "Know Your Customer" verification)

The UIDAI portal provides an option for those not having a mobile number registered with Aadhaar to also order a reprint online. In such a case, a reprint can be ordered through a non-registered mobile number. However, the preview of Aadhaar details is not available in an order placed with an alternative, non-registered mobile number, according to the UIDAI.