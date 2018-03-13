Aadhaar Linking Deadline Extended: 5 Developments So Far

The earlier Aadhaar linking deadline was December 31, 2017.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline of March 31 for linking of various services with Aadhaar till it delivers its judgment on its constitutional validity of the biometrical identification scheme, said a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service. Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India to the residents of India after satisfying the verification process, mentioned UIDAI on its official website-uidai.gov.in. As of now, the Aadhaar linking deadline for mobile phones and bank accounts has been extended indefinitely.