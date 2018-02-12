Aadhaar Card Linking With Mobile Number: Last Date, How To Use IVRS Facility By Dialing 14546 Bharti Airtel has, for example, set up the toll-free, IVRS-based facility 14546 to assist their customers in the Aadhaar verification process.

March 31, 2018 is the last date to link your mobile SIM with Aadhaar card. This deadline is also applicable to linking of several schemes and welfare measures as well as bank accounts with Aadhaar card. For linking of Aadhaar with mobile SIM, telecom operators have launched a toll-free helpline 14546. An IVRS- or Interactive Voice Response System-based helpline, 14546 can be dialed from mobile numbers of most telecom companies to seed the Aadhaar number. The process is known as Aadhaar re-verification. The IVRS-based facility is one of the easiest methods for linking of Aadhaar card with mobile connection.Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India, among others, have activated this service 14546 facility for linking of mobile number with Aadhaar.Bharti Airtel has, for example, set up the toll-free, IVRS-based facility 14546 to assist their customers in the Aadhaar verification process. According to Bharti Airtel's website, the telecom company's customers can verify their mobile number with Aadhaar "sitting at home" through the toll-free helpline 14546. "...Call 14546 (toll-free). OTP (One-Time Pin) will be sent to your number registered in Aadhaar database," Bharti Airtel mentions on its website.Vodafone India has on its website listed eight steps for its customers to re-verify their mobile number with Aadhaar via IVR. Mobile phone subscribers of other telecom companies may check with their telecom operator for such a facility.How to link Vodafone India mobile number with Aadhaar via IVRS by dialing 14546, according to the telecom company's website - vodafone.in:1. Call 145462. Provide consent3. Enter Aadhaar number4. Give approval5. Key in OTP to validate6. Total number of mobile connections7. Enter each such mobile number 8. Wait for confirmation SMSThis method, explains Vodafone India, requires the mobile number the customer wants to re-verify, the Aadhaar number of the customer, the mobile number registered with Aadhaar (for receiving OTP or One-Time PIN) and any other mobile number on the customer's name (provided by Vodafone or any other company).