Aadhaar Card Linking, Revised Income Tax Return Filing: Things To Do By March 31

Also, linking of Aadhaar card with mobile SIM, bank accounts and savings scheme accounts such as PPF, among others, is also to be completed by March 31, 2018, a deadline set by the Supreme Court.
"Please avoid last minute rush and file your income tax return for the Assessment Year 2016-17 and 2017-18 well before March 31, 2018," the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the apex policy-making body of the Income Tax Department, has said in a communication to taxpayers.
Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Employees Provident Fund (EPF), among others.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had mentioned Aadhaar in his budget 2018 speech. "Aadhaar has provided an identity to every Indian. Aadhaar has eased delivery of so many public services to our people," he had said. The finance minister had also said that the government will "evolve a Scheme to assign every individual enterprise in India a unique ID".
