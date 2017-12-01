How To Link Aadhaar Card With SBI Bank Account



State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest bank, offers multiple ways to its customers for linking their Aadhaar with bank accounts. Aadhaar can be linked to existing SBI accounts in one of four channels, according to SBI's website - sbi.co.in. These are branch visit, SMS, ATM and internet banking (via onlinesbi.com), according to SBI's website - sbi.co.in. The government is expanding the scope of Aadhaar linking. A deadline of December 31, 2017 has been set for linking your bank account with Aadhaar (UID).SBI customers having subscribed to the bank's internet banking facility can log into www.onlinesbi.com and access the link "Link your Aadhaar number" under "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screen, according to SBI.Clicking on the link directs the user to a screen where he or she has to select the Account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on 'Submit'.The last two digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to the customer, according to SBI. The status of mapping will be advised to the customer's registered mobile number, it noted.SBI customers can access any of the bank's ATMs to seed their Aadhaar with the bank account.After swiping the ATM card and entering your PIN, Select the menu "Service - Registrations". Select Aadhaar Registration (or inquiry as per your need). Select the account type.The user is then asked to enter his or her Aadhaar number.Confirm the same by re-entering it, according to the bank's website.For linking their bank account with Aadhaar via an SMS service, SBI customers can send their Aadhaar UID from their mobile number registered with the bank in via SMS to 567676 in the following format: UID (space) Aadhaar number (space) Account numberIn case the mobile number is not registered or in case the Aadhaar is already linked to Account, an SMS reply will be sent to you, according to the SBI website.If your mobile number is registered with SBI, the user will receive an SMS confirmation of the seeding request, it noted.The Aadhaar number will be verified by Bank with UIDAI. In case it fails verification, an SMS will be sent to the customer to contact any SBI branch along with Aadhaar number or e-Aadhaar.SBI customers can visit any branch of the bank with a copy of their Aadhaar number or e-Aadhaar. "At the branch, a Letter of Request will be obtained from customer along with the Xerox copy of Aadhaar letter. After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch. An SMS will be sent to customer's registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding," SBI adds.