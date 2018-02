Want To Change Email ID, Mobile Number In Aadhaar Profile On DigiLocker? Here's How

Want to change the information displayed on your Aadhaar profile on DigiLocker? Well, subscribers can now easily store their Aadhaar card with DigiLocker and in case he/she wants to make any changes to this data, it is advisable to visit nearest Aadhaar enrolment center, said official twitter handle of Digital India- @_DigitalIndia. According to the official DigiLocker website-digilocker.gov.in., DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform for issuance, storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates in digital form which allows users to store and access electronic versions of their certificates.The government has launched DigiLocker for securing lot of documents online and safe like Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) , among others. DigiLocker has partnered with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to make it available automatically to its subscribers when they link their DigiLocker account with Aadhaar card.According to the tweet of Digital India, the information displayed in Aadhaar profile in DigiLocker account (like name, address, email, mobile etc) is for display purposes. This data is only fetched from UIDAI and it is not possible to make any changes to this data from DigiLocker. To make changes to Aadhaar data, subscribers must visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment center and request for the updation, the tweet further said.Step 1: Subscribers just need their mobile number for signing up for DigiLocker. The mobile number will be authenticated by sending an OTP (one-time password) followed by selecting a username and password. This will create DigiLocker account. Step 2: After DigiLocker account is successfully created, one can voluntarily provide Aadhaar number (issued by UIDAI) to avail additional services.