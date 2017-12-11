Aadhaar Card: How To Verify Your Registered Mobile Number

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides several services to Aadhaar holders online, through its portal uidai.gov.in.

Business | | Updated: December 11, 2017 12:29 IST
Through an online tool, UIDAI enables Aadhaar holders to verify their registered mobile number

With Aadhaar now to be mandatorily linked with bank accounts, mobile numbers and savings schemes, it becomes paramount to verify the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar number or UID (Unique Identity Number). The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India - the issuer of the 12-digit Unique Identity Number and Aadhaar card - provides several services to Aadhaar holders online, through its portal uidai.gov.in. Many of these services can be used via an OTP or One-Time Password- based method wherein a verification code is sent to Aadhaar holder on his or her mobile number registered with Aadhaar. Here's why you need to do verify your mobile number registered with Aadhaar soon.

How to verify mobile number registered with Aadhaar card online, according to the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in:


Go to the UIDAI website, find and click on the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' link.

On the next page, fill in the Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code in the given fields as specified. After this, click on the 'Get One Time Password' link.
(The user is required to enter the OTP received on his or her mobile number in the given field)

You will receive your Aadhaar mobile verification code in an SMS. This password is sent to the number registered with Aadhaar.

Enter the password received on your mobile in the OTP field.

Click on the 'Verify OTP' button to proceed.

For valid entries, the next page displays the message: "Congratulation!

The Mobile Number matches with our records!"
(At the end of the verification, the UIDAI portal displays the result of the same in the form of a message)

Mobile number not registered with Aadhaar?


"Registered Mobile Number is essential to avail Aadhaar Online services," according to the UIDAI.

In case your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar, visit the nearest Permanent Aadhaar Centre (PAC), it adds.

