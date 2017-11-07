Aadhaar Card: How To Verify Your Registered Mobile Number, Email Aadhaar holders can verify their mobile number registered with the Aadhaar database online.

Aadhaar card is issued by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) Aadhaar - the 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) - is now mandatory for carrying out many essential tasks. These range from operating a bank/Post Office account, filing an income tax return (ITR), obtaining a PAN (Permanent Account Number) or investing in savings schemes such as PPF (Public Provident Fund) and NSC (National Savings Certificate), to name a few. It is therefore paramount to verify your Aadhaar number or UID (Unique Identity Number). The UIDAI, the issuer of the 12-digit UID and the Aadhaar card, has provided many online tools on its portal -



"This feature can be used to verify email address and mobile number that has been declared during enrolment or latest successful processed update request, whichever is later," according to the



Aadhaar holders can verify their mobile number registered with the Aadhaar database through the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' tool given on the UIDAI website. How to verify mobile number registered with Aadhaar

Find and click on the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' link on the homepage of the UIDAI website.



On the following page, fill in the Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code in the respective fields and click on 'Get One Time Password'.



You will shortly receive your Aadhaar mobile verification code in an SMS. This password is sent to the number registered with Aadhaar.



Enter the password received on your mobile in the OTP field.



Click 'Verify OTP'.



For valid entries, the next page displays the message: "Congratulation!



The Mobile Number matches with our records!"



Mobile number not registered with Aadhaar?



"Registered Mobile Number is essential to avail Aadhaar Online services," according to the UIDAI.



In case your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar, visit the nearest Permanent Aadhaar Centre (PAC), it adds.

How to verify email registered with Aadhaar

Find and click on the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' link on the homepage of the UIDAI website.



On the next page, fill in the mandatory fields in the form, titled 'Verify Your Email or Mobile Number'.



Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, the email address you are looking to verify and security code in the respective fields.



(A screenshot from the UIDAI website)



Click the 'Get One Time Password' button. OTP or one-time password is the password you receive on your mobile number for submitting a verification request. This OTP is sent to the email address registered with your Aadhaar.



In the next step, the online tool displays a message saying: "The OTP is sent to your registered Email ID. Check your Email ID."



Go to your inbox - of the email account you want to verify - and look for an email containing the OTP.



(A screenshot from the UIDAI website)



Enter the OTP received on email in the field on the right hand side of the page and click on the 'Verify OTP' button. All letters to be filled are case sensitive, which means uppercase and lowercase letters count as different characters, according to the UIDAI website.



In case of valid entries, the tool displays the message: "Congratulation! The Email ID matches with our records!"



(A screenshot from the UIDAI website)



