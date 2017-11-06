Aadhaar Card: How To Verify Your Registered Mobile Number Aadhaar holders can verify mobile number online through the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' tool given on the UIDAI website.

70 Shares EMAIL PRINT An online tool enables users to verify their mobile number fed into Aadhaar database Aadhaar, the 12-digit identification number now mandatory for many essential tasks, is issued by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India. Quoting of Aadhaar number is now compulsory for operating a bank account or a Post Office account, filing of income tax returns (ITR), applying for a PAN (Permanent Account Number) or investing in savings schemes such as PPF (Public Provident Fund) and NSC (National Savings Certificate), to name a few. It is therefore paramount to verify your Aadhaar number or UID (Unique Identity Number). The UIDAI, the issuer of the biometrics based UID, has provided many online tools on its portal for the general public. One of these tools enables Aadhaar card holders to verify details associated with their Aadhaar card such as mobile number.



"This feature can be used to verify email address and mobile number that has been declared during enrolment or latest successful processed update request, whichever is later," according to the



Aadhaar holders can verify their mobile number registered with the Aadhaar database through the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' tool given on the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in. How to verify mobile number on Aadhaar card

Find and click on the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' link on the homepage of the UIDAI website.



On the following page, fill in the Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code in the respective fields and click on 'Get One Time Password'.



You will shortly receive your Aadhaar mobile verification code in an SMS. This password is sent to the number registered with Aadhaar.



Enter the password received on your mobile in the OTP field.



Click 'Verify OTP'.



For valid entries, the next page displays the message: "Congratulation!



The Mobile Number matches with our records!"



Mobile number not registered with Aadhaar?



"Registered Mobile Number is essential to avail Aadhaar Online services," according to the UIDAI.



In case your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar, visit the nearest Permanent Aadhaar Centre (PAC), it adds.



, the 12-digit identification number now mandatory for many essential tasks, is issued by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India. Quoting of Aadhaar number is now compulsory for operating a bank account or a Post Office account, filing of income tax returns (ITR), applying for a PAN (Permanent Account Number) or investing in savings schemes such as PPF (Public Provident Fund) and NSC (National Savings Certificate), to name a few. It is therefore paramount to verify your Aadhaar number or UID (Unique Identity Number). The UIDAI, the issuer of the biometrics based UID, has provided many online tools on its portal for the general public. One of these tools enables Aadhaar card holders to verify details associated with their Aadhaar card such as mobile number."This feature can be used to verify email address and mobile number that has been declared during enrolment or latest successful processed update request, whichever is later," according to the UIDAI website . Here's how you can verify the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar.Aadhaar holders can verify their mobile number registered with the Aadhaar database through the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' tool given on the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in.Find and click on the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' link on the homepage of the UIDAI website.On the following page, fill in the Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code in the respective fields and click on 'Get One Time Password'.(To verify the mobile number fed into the Aadhaar database, the Aadhaar card holder is required to fill in details like UID, mobile and security code in the respective fields)You will shortly receive your Aadhaar mobile verification code in an SMS. This password is sent to the number registered with Aadhaar.Enter the password received on your mobile in the OTP field.Click 'Verify OTP'.For valid entries, the next page displays the message: "Congratulation!(At the end of the verification process, the UIDAI portal notifies the Aadhaar card holder whether the mobile number matches the details fed into the Aadhaar database)The Mobile Number matches with our records!"Mobile number not registered with Aadhaar?"Registered Mobile Number is essential to avail Aadhaar Online services," according to the UIDAI.In case your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar, visit the nearest Permanent Aadhaar Centre (PAC), it adds.