Aadhaar Card: How To Verify Your Registered Mobile Number

"This feature can be used to verify email address and mobile number that has been declared during enrolment or latest successful processed update request, whichever is later," according to the UIDAI website. Here's how you can verify the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar.
Aadhaar holders can verify their mobile number registered with the Aadhaar database through the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' tool given on the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in.
How to verify mobile number on Aadhaar card
Find and click on the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' link on the homepage of the UIDAI website.
On the following page, fill in the Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code in the respective fields and click on 'Get One Time Password'.
(To verify the mobile number fed into the Aadhaar database, the Aadhaar card holder is required to fill in details like UID, mobile and security code in the respective fields)
You will shortly receive your Aadhaar mobile verification code in an SMS. This password is sent to the number registered with Aadhaar.
Enter the password received on your mobile in the OTP field.
Click 'Verify OTP'.
For valid entries, the next page displays the message: "Congratulation!
(At the end of the verification process, the UIDAI portal notifies the Aadhaar card holder whether the mobile number matches the details fed into the Aadhaar database)
The Mobile Number matches with our records!"
Mobile number not registered with Aadhaar?
"Registered Mobile Number is essential to avail Aadhaar Online services," according to the UIDAI.
In case your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar, visit the nearest Permanent Aadhaar Centre (PAC), it adds.