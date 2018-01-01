Aadhaar Card: How To Update, Verify Mobile Number The UIDAI has set up helpline 1947 for queries related to Aadhaar card. Users can also use the helpline to locate the Aadhaar centre nearest to them.

Are you looking to update your mobile number registered with your Aadhaar ? Mobile number update requires biometric authentication . It cannot be done by post or online. That was said by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India - the issuer of the 12-digit Aadhaar number or Unique Identity Number (UID) as well as Aadhaar card - on microblogging site Twitter. For requesting an update in the mobile number, Aadhaar holders need to visit the Aadhaar Kendra (Aadhaar centre) nearest to them, according to the UIDAI. Among many online tools, the UIDAI provides a facility to obtain information on Aadhaar centres on the basis of parameters such as state, district and PIN code.Aadhaar applicants - those wanting to obtain an Aadhaar card - can also visit the Aadhaar centres to register their desired mobile number with Aadhaar for the first time, according to the UIDAI.The UIDAI also provides several online tools for Aadhaar holders, through its self-service portal - uidai.gov.in. Among these tools, one enables Aadhaar holders to verify their registered mobile number while another helps Aadhaar holders/applicants to retrieve their lost Aadhaar number/enrolment ID.How to verify mobile number registered with AadhaarGo to the UIDAI website, find and click on the ' Verify Email/Mobile Number ' link.On the next page, fill in the Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code in the given fields as specified. After this, click on the 'Get One Time Password' link.(The user is required to enter the OTP received on his or her mobile number in the given field)You will receive your Aadhaar mobile verification code in an SMS. This password is sent to the number registered with Aadhaar.Enter the password received on your mobile in the OTP field.Click on the 'Verify OTP' button to proceed.For valid entries, the next page displays the message: "Congratulation!The Mobile Number matches with our records!"(At the end of the verification, the UIDAI portal displays the result of the same in the form of a message)The UIDAI has also set up helpline 1947 for queries related to Aadhaar. Users can also use the helpline to locate the Aadhaar centre nearest to them. Besides, the UIDAI can also be reached at email help@uidai.gov.in for queries relating to Aadhaar, according to the UIDAI website.The UIDAI currently provides several online tools for Aadhaar holders or applicants. One of these tools enables an Aadhaar applicant to check the status of his or her Aadhaar application using the Enrolment ID (EID).The top of your acknowledgement slip contains the 14-digit enrolment number (for example, 1234/12345/12345) and the 14-digit date and time (in format dd/mm/yyyy hh:mm:ss) of enrolment. These 28 digits together form your Enrolment ID (EID), according to the UIDAI website.In case you have lost your EID, you can retrieve lost EID/UID. For this you will require your registered mobile number which you had declared at the time of your Enrolment, the UIDAI mentions on its portal.