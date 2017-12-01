Aadhaar Card: How To Request Change In Address By Post As the government expands the scope of Aadhaar linking, financial planners say it is important to have your Aadhaar card and the 12-digit UID in place.

Here are seven things to know about the postal Aadhaar address update service by UIDAI:

Quoting or linking of Aadhaar is now mandatory for many essential tasks. These include operation of a bank account, investment in a small savings scheme and using a mobile phone. While the government is expanding the scope of Aadhaar linking, financial planners say it is important to have your Aadhaar card and the 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID) in place. The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India - the issuer of UID and Aadhaar card - offers a postal service for requesting an update in the address fed into your Aadhaar card.An Aadhaar holder looking to correct or update the address on his or her Aadhaar card is required to print out a form in physical form, print it out, fill it and send it over to UIDAI, Hyderabad by post, according to the Aadhaar issuing authority's website - uidai.gov.in."This form is used for sending Update/Correction Requests through Post. Use capital letters only. Fill the complete form irrespective of the field/s for update/correction," according to the UIDAI,To be able to use this service by UIDAI, a user must give his or her mobile number in the form, among other details, the UIDAI explains. "Providing mobile number is mandatory for Update/Change in any of the fields," says the UIDAI.For feeding the address accurately, the UIDAI form has provided multiple fields including Building/Apartment, Street/Road/Lane, Landmark, Area/locality/sector, Village/Town and PIN, among others, according to the UIDAI portal.Once you have filled in all the necessary details correctly, sign the declaration at the bottom of the form, which says: "I confirm that I have been residing in India for at least 182 days in the preceding 12 months & information (including biometrics) provided by me to the UIDAI is my own and is true, correct and accurate. I am aware that my information including biometrics will be used for generation of Aadhaar and authentication. I understand that my identity information (except core biometric) may be provided to an agency only with my consent during authentication or as per the provisions of the Aadhaar Act. I have a right to access my identity information (except core biometrics) following the procedure laid down by UIDAI."Aadhaar mentions the following address where the Aadhaar holder must send his or her duly filled form by post, for requesting a change in address:The documents required for address change include passport, bank statement/passbook, statement of Post Office account/passbook, ration card, voter id, driving license, water bill and telephone landline bill, among others, according to the UIDAI. The bills for water, telephone and electricity must not be older than three months, it noted.