Aadhaar Card: How To Link Mobile Number Via IVR System By Dialing 14546

Among the telecom operators that have activated this service include Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India.
Bharti Airtel has, for example, set up the toll-free, IVRS-based facility 14546 to assist their customers in the Aadhaar verification process. According to Bharti Airtel's website, the telecom company's customers can verify their mobile number with Aadhaar "sitting at home" through the toll-free helpline 14546. "...Call 14546 (toll-free). OTP will be sent to your number registered in Aadhaar database," Bharti Airtel mentions on its website.
Among other telecom operators, Vodafone India has on its website listed eight steps for its customers to re-verify their mobile number with Aadhaar via IVR. Mobile phone subscribers of other telecom companies may check with their telecom operator for such a facility. (Read: How Aadhaar authentication works by dialing 14546)
This method, explains Vodafone India, requires the mobile number the customer wants to re-verify, the Aadhaar number of the customer, the mobile number registered with Aadhaar (for receiving OTP or One-Time PIN) and any other mobile number on the customer's name (provided by Vodafone or any other company).
How to link Vodafone India mobile number with Aadhaar via IVRS by dialing 14546, according to the telecom company's website - vodafone.in:
1. Call 14546
2. Provide consent
3. Enter Aadhaar number
4. Give approval
5. Key in OTP to validate
6. Total number of mobile connections
8. Wait for confirmation SMS