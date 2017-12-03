Aadhaar Card: How To Enable, Disable Biometric Lock

Aadhaar card holders can lock the information with the help of UIDAI's set of instructions

Biometrics-related information associated with Aadhaar card can be locked. The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, which issues the 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID) as well as Aadhaar card, enables Aadhaar holders to lock and unlock the biometrics data fed into the Aadhaar system. Biometrics are details fed into the Aadhaar database through iris and fingerprint scans. The biometrics information is used for Aadhaar authentication, according to the UIDAI website. Called Aadhaar Biometric locking system, a tool provided by the UIDAI on its website enables users to lock and temporarily unlock their biometrics.

The UIDAI has come out with a set of instructions on how Aadhaar holders can lock this information. Sharing the various steps in the biometrics locking/unlocking process in a video shared on microblogging site Twitter, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said: "If you do not intend to use your biometrics in near future, you can lock your biometrics."

"This is to protect privacy and confidentiality of resident's biometrics Data," the UIDAI noted. Once locked, the use of biometrics for authentication is restricted against any attempt to authenticate it, "thus preventing potential misuse", according to the UIDAI.

How to lock your Aadhaar card biometrics

Find and click on the 'Lock/Unlock Biometrics' link under the Aadhaar Services section on the UIDAI self-service portal - uidai.gov.in.

This link leads to a separate page titled Lock/Unlock Biometrics'.

Under the 'Lock your Biometrics' section, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the security code in the fields as specified.

An OTP or One-Time Password for Login will be sent to your registered mobile number, according to the UIDAI website.

Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number in the respective field and click 'Login'. The registered mobile number is essential to avail this service, the UIDAI adds.

After logging in, enter the security code once again and click on 'Enable'. Your biometrics will now be locked. "You would not be able to use Aadhaar-based biometric authentication for any service unless you 'Unlock' your biometrics," a message on the UIDAI portal reads.

At the end of the process of enabling the lock, the UIDAI online tool displays the message: "Congratulation! Your Biometrics is locked. You will not be able to authenticate by using your fingerprint or iris. You can unlock biometrics temporarily for any authentication requirements. You can also disable the Locked Biometrics But before that you will be required to login using your Aadhaar."

How to disable Aadhaar card biometric lock

For unlocking your biometrics, first login using the OTP- or One-Time Password-based method explained earlier.

After logging in, enter the security code and then click on 'Disable' button on the next page to disable the biometric lock, according to the UIDAI website. Once the lock is enabled, the user can either unlock it (which is temporary) or disable the locking system, it noted.

Users of the biometrics locking system are cautioned to use this facility with care to prevent denial of authentication services, the UIDAI added.



