Aadhaar Card: How To Enable, Disable Biometric Lock

This can be done using a tool given on the UIDAI website. The Aadhaar Biometric locking system enables users to lock and temporarily unlock their biometrics.
"This is to protect privacy and confidentiality of resident's biometrics Data," the UIDAI adds on its website - uidai.gov.in. Once locked, the use of biometrics for authentication is restricted against any attempt to authenticate the it, "thus preventing potential misuse", according to the Unique Identification Authority of India.
Aadhaar card: How to lock your biometrics
Find and click on the 'Lock/Unlock Biometrics' link under the Aadhaar Services section on the UIDAI website. This link leads to a separate page titled Lock/Unlock Biometrics'.
(Click on the 'Lock/Unlock Biometrics' link on the UIDAI website)
Under the 'Lock your Biometrics' section, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the security code in the specified fields.
(The user may proceed by entering his or her Aadhaar number, security code and the OTP received on the registered mobile number)
An OTP or One-Time Password for Login will be sent to your registered mobile number, according to the UIDAI website.
Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number in the respective field and click 'Login'. "Registered Mobile Number is essential to avail this service. In case your mobile number is not registered with Aadhaar, visit the nearest Enrolment Centre/Mobile Update End Point," the UIDAI said separately on its website.
(Enabling the biometric lock restricts authentication through the Aadhaar holder's fingerprint or iris)
Once logged in, enter the security code once again and click on 'Enable'. Your biometrics will now be locked. "You would not be able to use Aadhaar-based biometric authentication for any service unless you 'Unlock' your biometrics," the UIDAI portal added.
(At the end of the locking process, the UIDAI's online tool displays the message shown in the image above)
At the end of the process of enabling the lock, the UIDAI online tool displays the message: "Congratulation! Your Biometrics is locked. You will not be able to authenticate by using your fingerprint or iris. You can unlock biometrics temporarily for any authentication requirements. You can also disable the Locked Biometrics But before that you will be required to login using your Aadhaar."
How to disable Aadhaar card biometric lock
For unlocking your biometrics, first login using the OTP- or One-Time Password-based method explained earlier.
Once logged in, enter the security code and then click on 'Disable' button on the next page to disable the biometric lock, according to the UIDAI website. Once the lock is enabled, the user can either unlock it (which is temporary) or disable the locking system, it noted.
Users of the biometrics locking system are cautioned to use this facility with care to prevent denial of authentication services, the UIDAI added.