Aadhaar Card: How To Check, Update Registered Mobile Number An online tool by the UIDAI enables Aadhaar holders to verify their registered mobile number. This facility can be accessed by visiting the uidai.gov.in website and clicking on the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' link.

Aadhaar number or UID is now mandatory for many essential services and government schemes



To check which number is registered with Aadhaar, visit uidai.gov.in and find this tool using the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' link. Those looking to register a new mobile number with their Aadhaar can "visit the nearest Aadhaar Kendra" (Aadhaar Centre), the UIDAI further said. Information on Aadhaar centres can also be found online via a search tool provided by the UIDAI. The Aadhaar issuing body also shared a Here's how you can verify the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar card using the UIDAI.gov.in website:

1. The user may go to the UIDAI website, find and click on the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' link. This online tool can also be accessed directly via a link.



2. On the next page, fill in the Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code in the given fields as specified.



4. You will receive your Aadhaar mobile verification code in an SMS. This password is sent to the number registered with Aadhaar. Enter the password received on your mobile in the OTP field.



5. Click on the 'Verify OTP' button to proceed.



For valid entries, the next page displays the message: "Congratulation! The Mobile Number matches with our records!" How to register new mobile number with Aadhaar

Aadhaar mobile number update requires biometric authentication and it cannot be done by post or online, according to the UIDAI. This is why, the UIDAI explains, you need to visit the nearest Aadhaar Kendra (Aadhaar centre).



