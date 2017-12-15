Aadhaar Card: How To Check Status Of Update Request Made Online

The UIDAI, however, advises a period of 90 days before enquiring about the status of update request. "Any Aadhaar enrolment/update takes up to 90 days for completion," the UIDAI said on microblogging site Twitter. After the period, the UIDAI can be reached on its website, toll-free helpline 1947, email (help@uidai.gov.in) and social media for any queries or complaints, it adds.
Pls note that Aadhaar update/enrolment takes up to 90 days. You may check the status of your update request from: https://t.co/GbVsIqVS1X— UIDAI Bengaluru (@UIDAIBengaluru) November 6, 2017
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with various schemes and welfare measures to March 31, 2018. The government had earlier extended to March 31, 2018 the deadline for mandatory quoting of Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) for bank accounts and certain financial transactions.
How to check status of address update request made online
Once on the 'Aadhaar Self-Service Update Portal' page, enter your Aadhaar number, the URN or Update Request Number - issued by the UIDAI portal at the time of submission of updation application and Text Verification code in the specified fields.
(The Aadhaar self-service update portal issues a URN after the user submit a request for change in details)
Click on 'Get Status'.
In case of a request in process, the next page displays the message: "Please check again after few days."
(The Aadhaar portal gives the status of update request based on the URN entered by the user)