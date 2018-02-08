Aadhaar Card: How To Change Address, Mobile Number

How to change address on Aadhaar card online via uidai.gov.in

Login with Aadhaar

Address Update Request

Upload Documents

Select BPO Service Provider and submit request

How to change address on Aadhaar card by post

How to change mobile number registered with Aadhaar card

Need to update address given on your Aadhaar card? An online facility by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India - the issuer of the 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID) as well as Aadhaar card - enables Aadhaar holders to request a change in the address fed into their Aadhaar from the comfort of their home. Besides, the UIDAI also lets Aadhaar card holders request a change by post. But how to update the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar card? For this, says the UIDAI, you need to visit an Aadhaar Kendra - or Aadhaar Centre.The UIDAI enables users to request a change in address on Aadhaar card in four steps. These are:Once you visit the UIDAI website, click on the 'Address Update Request (Online)' link to proceed. This tool can also be accessed directly via a link.Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP' to proceed. After this, the UIDAI portal will send an OTP or One-Time Password to your registered mobile number.Enter this OTP in the specified field on the UIDAI portal and click on 'Login' to proceed.On the next page, select 'address' and proceed.Fill in the new details carefully. Ensure that your information is transliterated correctly in the local language, adds the UIDAI.Tally the details thoroughly and proceed.At the end of submission, a URN or Update Request Number is issued to track the status of application.An Aadhaar holder looking to correct or update the address on his or her Aadhaar card is required to print out a form in physical form, print it out, fill it and send it over to UIDAI, Hyderabad by post, according to the Aadhaar issuing authority's website - uidai.gov.in."This form is used for sending Update/Correction Requests through Post. Use capital letters only. Fill the complete form irrespective of the field/s for update/correction," according to the UIDAI.To be able to use this service by UIDAI, a user must give his or her mobile number in the form, among other details, the UIDAI explains. "Providing mobile number is mandatory for Update/Change in any of the fields," says the UIDAI.The Aadhaar holder must send his or her duly filled form for requesting a change in address by post to the following address:Updation of the mobile number registered with Aadhaar card requires biometric authentication and cannot be done by post or online, according to the UIDAI. Therefore, those looking to update their mobile number registered with Aadhaar card need to visit the Aadhaar centre ('Aadhaar Kendra') nearest to them, the UIDAI adds.Another tool provided by the UIDAI enables users to search from a range of Aadhaar centres - also known as 'Aadhaar Kendras' - set up in bank branches or post offices. Users can base their search on different criteria - such as state, district and pincode - to find information using this tool. (