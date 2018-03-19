Aadhaar Card Has Saved Rs 57,000 Crore Of Country, Says UIDAI

आधार से हुई देश को Rs. 57,000 करोड़ की बचत: https://t.co/YDJIqjL2jR via @YouTube— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 19, 2018
The Aadhaar number, however, must be linked with services like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), PAHAL for LPG subsidy, and other subsidies to avail their benefits, the top court ruled.
The earlier Aadhaar linking deadline was December 31.
The linking of Aadhaar card number with a host of services has been in the line of fire ever since the government made it compulsory to link the Aadhaar card number with everything - from phones and bank accounts to passports and income tax returns filing. A bunch of petitions oppose the move saying that it's a breach of privacy of Indian citizens.
On March 7, a constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said that it may not be possible to take a call on all the petitions by March 31. It is unlikely that an order will be delivered before the Supreme Court goes on vacation in May, say lawyers.
Campaigners are concerned about the safety of personal data, the susceptibility of biometrics to failure, and the misuse of Aadhaar data for increased surveillance.
However, according to the UIDAI, Aadhaar card number would still be required for opening new bank accounts or applying for Tatkal passports.