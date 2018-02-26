Aadhaar For Children: School ID Can Be Used As Identity Proof, Says UIDAI A child's school ID - the photo ID issued by a recognised educational institution - can also be used for his or her Aadhaar enrolment.

UIDAI recently introduced a blue-coloured 'Baal Aadhaar' card for children below the age of five years. You can use your child's school ID (Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution) for his/ her Aadhaar enrolment. #AadhaarForMyChild — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 26, 2018

How to get an Aadhaar card for a child, according to the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in:



1. Visit the enrolment centre with child's birth certificate and the school's identity card and fill the enrolment form.



2. One of the parents must also provide their Aadhaar card number for the authentication purpose. It is necessary to provide the Aadhaar card of one of the parents when enrolling for child's Aadhaar card, according to the UIDAI.





3. Provide a mobile number that you wish to register with the Aadhaar card.



4. Biometrics are not recorded for





5. After confirmation, collect the acknowledgement slip. Once the verification process is completed, an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number. Within 60 days of receiving this message, the Aadhaar card number will be issued.



