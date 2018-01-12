Aadhaar Card Address Updation Process: How To Change Online Via Uidai.Gov.In

How to update Aadhaar address online via uidai.gov.in
Once you visit the UIDAI website, spot and click on the 'Address Update Request (Online)' link. This tool can also be accessed directly via a link.
Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP' to proceed. After this, the UIDAI portal will send an OTP or One-Time Password to your registered mobile number.
Enter this OTP in the specified field on the UIDAI portal and click on 'Login' to proceed.
On the next page, select 'address' and proceed.
Fill in the new details carefully. Ensure that your information is transliterated correctly in the local language, adds the UIDAI.
Tally the details thoroughly and proceed.
At the end of submission, a URN or Update Request Number is issued to track the status of application.
Documents required for online Aadhaar updation request
"Residents are required to upload scanned image of original Proof of Address(PoA)/self-signed (self-attested) copy of PoA documents for update/correction," the UIDAI mentions on its website.
The bills for water, telephone and electricity must not be older than three months, the UIDAI adds.