Aadhaar Card Address Updation Form: How To Download And Other Details

Five things to know about requesting a change in Aadhaar address via post
1. Only the address can be updated via this mode, according to the UIDAI. That means, for changes in other details such as name, email, gender and mobile number, one is required to visit an Aadhaar centre in person.
2. The update request form can be downloaded online and printed out.
3. The request for change in address on Aadhaar can only be sent via India Post.
4. The supporting documents are required to be self-attested by the user.
5. The complete application - comprising the duly filled form and supporting documents - needs to be sent to the UIDAI on the following address:
UIDAI, Post Box No. 99, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad-500034
How to download Aadhaar address update request form
The UIDAI - the issuer of the 12-digit Aadhaar number as well as Aadhaar card - has shared a link to download the application form from.
Here's what the UIDAI's form to request an update in address looks like: