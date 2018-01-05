Aadhaar Card Address Updation Form: How To Download And Other Details You can update address on aadhaar via India Post

Five things to know about requesting a change in Aadhaar address via post

Want to change the address given on your Aadhaar card ? Besides an online facility, the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India also offers a postal mode for requesting an update. Using this mode, you can "only update your address in Aadhaar", the UIDAI said on microblogging site Twitter. A form provided by the UIDAI for this purpose has to be downloaded, printed and duly filled, and sent via an India Post mail to the UIDAI along with self-attested copies of required documents, according to the Aadhaar card issuing authority.1. Only the address can be updated via this mode, according to the UIDAI. That means, for changes in other details such as name, email, gender and mobile number , one is required to visit an Aadhaar centre in person.2. The update request form can be downloaded online and printed out.3. The request for change in address on Aadhaar can only be sent via India Post.4. The supporting documents are required to be self-attested by the user.5. The complete application - comprising the duly filled form and supporting documents - needs to be sent to the UIDAI on the following address:UIDAI, Post Box No. 99, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad-500034The UIDAI - the issuer of the 12-digit Aadhaar number as well as Aadhaar card - has shared a link to download the application form from. The user can save the digital document (in pdf format) on his or her local computer and take a printout to obtain the form in physical form.Here's what the UIDAI's form to request an update in address looks like: