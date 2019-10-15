UIDAI Offers These Six Services At Aadhaar Centres. How To Book An Appointment Online

The government has allowedinterchangeability of Aadhaar with PANunder income tax rules

Those looking to update six kinds of details fed into the Aadhaar database are required to visit an Aadhaar centre. For any update or correction in details such as biometric scans, address, photo, name and registered mobile number, Aadhaar enrolees are required to visit any “Aadhaar Kendra” (Aadhaar centre) with valid supporting documents in original, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said on Twitter. The UIDAI is the issuer of the 12-digit personal identification number - also known as Unique Identity Number (UID) - as well as the Aadhaar card.

How to book an appointment at Aadhaar Kendra online

Appointments for requesting an update at the Aadhaar centre can be booked online through the UIDAI's self-service website - uidai.gov.in. The user can book an appointment at the desired Aadhaar centre by selecting the location and clicking on the "proceed to book appointment" button at the UIDAI appointments portal using this link.

Charges for availing Aadhaar services (Enrolment, Name/Address/Photo/Biometric/Date Of Birth/Mobile Update) at centres

The UIDAI charges a fee of Rs 50 for any such update at its centres (Aadhaar Kendras). There are no charges payable by the user for booking an appointment at an Aadhaar centre, according to the UIDAI. (Also read: Documents you can submit at Aadhaar centres for updating basic details)

Meanwhile, the government last month extended the due date for linking the PAN or Permanent Account Number with the Aadhaar number. The Ministry of Finance has set December 31 as the new deadline for individuals to link their Aadhaar with PAN - an extension of three months from the earlier due date of September 30. (Also read: How to link PAN with Aadhaar online)

The government has allowed interchangeability of Aadhaar with PAN under income tax rules. In other words, assessees can now file their income tax returns by furnishing Aadhaar instead of PAN. (Also read: NRIs can now apply for Aadhaar card on arrival without 182-day wait)

