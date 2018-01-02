Aadhaar-Bank Account Linking Status: How To Check It Online Via UIDAI Tool The UIDAI enables Aadhaar holders to check the status of linkage between their Aadhaar number and bank accounts.

Have you linked your Aadhaar with bank accounts yet? In the last month of 2017, the Supreme Court extended the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes , including mobile phone (SIM) and bank accounts. The top court set a March 31, 2018 deadline for Aadhaar linking. Aadhaar number or Unique Identity Number (UID) is the 12-digit personal identification number issued by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India. The UIDAI enables Aadhaar holders to check the status of linkage between their Aadhaar number and bank accounts. Using the UIDAI's self-service portal - uidai.gov.in, a user can get such information online.It is important that you link your Aadhaar card with your bank account, instead of waiting for the last date, say financial planners. In case you have already done so, use the online facility by the UIDAI to verify the status of linking, they add.1. The online tool - which can be accessed through the 'Check Aadhaar & Bank Account Linking Status' link on the UIDAI website - works with an OTP - or One-Time Password-based method.2. For this, you need your mobile number registered with Aadhaar , according to the UIDAI website. The OTP is sent to the registered mobile number via SMS.3. OTP or One-Time PIN is a mode of authentication offered by the UIDAI . Under one-time PIN-based authentication, an OTP with a limited period validity is sent to the mobile number of the Aadhaar number holder registered with Aadhaar.4. The Aadhaar linking status is fetched from NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) server, according to the UIDAI website.5. "Under any circumstance, UIDAI shall not be responsible or liable for the correctness of the displayed status. Further, UIDAI is not storing any information fetched from NPCI server," the UIDAI mentions on its website.Go to the UIDAI website homepage and click on the 'Check Aadhaar & Bank Account Linking Status' link.(Find the 'Check Aadhaar & Bank Account Linking Status' link on the UIDAI portal - uidai.gov.in)On the following page, proceed by entering your Aadhaar number as well as the security code in the respective fields and click on 'Send OTP'.(The user is required to enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number in the given field to log in)After this step, the user should receive an OTP or One-Time Password on his or her mobile number registered with Aadhaar. This OTP is valid for a limited period.Enter the OTP in the given field and proceed by clicking on the 'Login' button, at the bottom of the page.After completion of the verification process, the UIDAI facility displays the following message in case the Aadhaar is linked with a bank account: "Congratulations! Your Bank Aadhaar Mapping has been done."(The UIDAI portal displays the above message after successful completion of the verification process)Besides the status of linking of Aadhaar card with the bank account, the UIDAI portal also displays information such as date of linking and bank name.