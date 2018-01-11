Aadhaar-Bank Account Linking: Last Date, How To Do It And Other Details March 31, 2018 has been set as last date for linking of Aadhaar number with various services and welfare schemes, including mobile phone SIMs.

Aadhaar is to be mandatorily linked with bank accounts by March 31, 2018 , a deadline set by the Supreme Court. The top court has set March 31, 2018 as last date for linking of Aadhaar number - the 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID) issued by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) - with various services and welfare schemes, including mobile phone (SIM). Besides, March 31, 2018 is also the last date to link insurance policies and mutual fund holdings with Aadhaar, among other financial products and services. Don't keep waiting till the list minute, say financial planners. Banks have opened multiple channels to facilitate seeding of Aadhaar into bank accounts for their customers. Some of these facilities are explained below:State Bank of India or SBI, for example, offers an ATM-based service to its customers for linking their bank accounts with Aadhaar. State Bank of India customers can access any of the bank's ATMs to seed their Aadhaar with the bank account. Besides ATM, SBI offers four other channels to its customers to facilitate the process: SMS, internet banking (via onlinesbi.com), app and branch visit.SBI has shared the following steps on its website - sbi.co.in - explaining the process of linking the bank account with UID through its ATMs:After swiping the ATM card and entering your PIN, select the menu "Service - Registrations". Select Aadhaar Registration (or inquiry as per your need). Select the account type.The user is then asked to enter his or her Aadhaar number.Confirm the same by re-entering it, the bank explains on its website.ICICI Bank, India's largest private sector bank, for example, offers a mobile app - among other facilities - to assist its customers in the process of linking Aahdaar with the bank account. Called iMobile, ICICI Bank's mobile app offers facilities such as payment through UPI (Unified Payment Interface).ICICI Bank has listed on its website steps to use the mobile app iMobile to link Aadhaar with the bank account:Login to the app using the internet banking ID and password or four-digit PIN, says ICICI Bank.Click on 'Services', and under the 'Instabanking Services' section, click on the 'Update Aadhaar' option.Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number (UID) and proceed by submitting the request.ICICI Bank also offers other options for linking Aadhaar with savings bank accounts.Axis Bank customers can link their Aadhaar with their savings account by sending an SMS to 5676782 in the following format:Aadhaar< Aadhaar no.>AC< last 6 digits of AC no.>HDFC Bank, for example, has shared some steps on its website - hdfcbank.com - to enable its customers to link their Aadhaar with the bank account through its net banking service.These are:Step 1Login to HDFC Bank's net banking service. Select the 'request' section under the Accounts option and click ion 'View/Update Aadhaar Number'.Step 2Select the Account to which you would like to link your Aadhaar Number. Re-enter your Aadhaar Number and click on 'Update'.Step 3 Click on 'Confirm' after checking all your updated details.HDFC Bank also offers other options for linking Aadhaar with the savings bank account.