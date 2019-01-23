A Timeline Of How Things Went From Bad To Worse For Jet Airways

Etihad Airways is now in talks with creditors for a deal that could help Jet back on its feet.

Cash-strapped Jet Airways Ltd has flown straight into a storm, resulting in a major setback for country's largest full-service airline that could shake up the country's aviation industry.

Jet, which has debt exceeding 8,000 crore rupees as of September-end, has been steadily losing market share to its rival and low-cost carrier IndiGo, which is owned by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, Jet's second-largest shareholder, is now in talks with creditors for a deal that could help the airline back on its feet.

Here are some major developments in Jet's story:

August 1, 2018 - Media report says Jet asked employees to take an up to 25 per cent cut in salaries as a part of a cost cutting measure

August 3 - Jet denies report that it cannot fly beyond 60 days, and dismisses conjecture of stake sale

August 9 - Airline defers board meet for first-quarter results

August 11 - After State Bank of India chairman says Jet's loan is on the bank's watch list, Jet says it is regular in payment obligations to all banks

August 13 - Airline reaffirms that it is considering various options to meet its funding requirements

August 20 - Sources tell Reuters that private equity firm TPG Capital is considering investing in Jet, but is not close to finalising a deal

August 27 - Jet posts loss for the June-quarter, says it will inject funds and cut costs by more than 2,000 crore rupees in two years

September 6 - Jet says it paid salaries to 84 per cent of its employees after reports emerge that pilots warned 'non-cooperation' over salary default

October 4 - Rating agency ICRA downgrades the company's long term loans and NCDs, citing impact of steep increase in jet fuel prices, rupee depreciation, delay in implementation of liquidity initiatives

October 18 - Report says Indian conglomerate Tata Group is in talks to buy stake in Jet. Jet calls report "speculative"

October 30 - U.S.-based Delta Air Lines Inc expresses interest to buy Jet stake from promoter Naresh Goyal and Etihad Airways

November 5 - Report says Tata aims to buy the 51 per cent stake in the airline owned by Naresh Goyal, and Etihad Airways' 24 per cent stake, and merge Jet with Vistara

November 12 - Jet posts third straight quarterly loss, chief executive officer Vinay Dube expresses confidence in overcoming current challenges

November 13 - Tata Sons begins due diligence to buy Jet, reports say

Jet executive says company is in talks with multiple parties for a stake sale in its loyalty program, and equity infusion in the airline

November 15 - Shares surge nearly 25 per cent following reports that the debt-laden airline was nearing a rescue deal with Tata Sons; another report says the Indian government asked Tata to explore buying Jet

November 16 - Tata Sons says discussions on Jet is preliminary and no proposal has been made

November 22 - Independent director Ranjan Mathai resigns, citing rising pressure from other commitments

December 3 - Jet says it will stop providing free meals to most domestic economy class passengers from January, in its latest move to cut costs and boost revenues

December 5 - Jet and Etihad Airways have been holding rescue talks with Jet's bankers, sources tell Reuters

December 6 - Jet tells its pilot union it will clear all salary dues by April, a source tells Reuters

December 7 - ICRA cuts Jet rating yet again, cites delays in implementation of the proposed liquidity initiatives by Jet's management

December 14 - Goyal's penchant for control has come up as a major obstacle as the airline tries to negotiate a rescue deal, several people who have worked closely with him or known him over the years tell Reuters

January 2, 2019 - The airline says it has delayed payment to a consortium of Indian banks, led by SBI; ICRA cuts rating again

January 10 - Jet proposes to creditors that it will catch up with debt payments in arrears by September, and from April will meet debt payments as they come due, according to a document seen by Reuters

January 11 - Some aircraft lessors were prompted to explore taking back aircraft from Jet, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Etihad is not "in any position to sink new equity into Jet at this juncture", says a person familiar with Etihad's position.

January 14 - Jet shares surged over 18 per cent after report stated founder and chairman Naresh Goyal is likely to step down from the board and give up majority control.

January 15 - Etihad Airways plans to hike its stake in Jet, a person close to the Abu Dhabi carrier tells Reuters.

January 16 - Jet says lenders discussing plan involving a cash injection by stakeholders and board changes. TV channel reports that Etihad offered to buy Jet shares at a 49 per cent discount and immediately release $35 million.

January 17 - Top creditor SBI says Jet's lenders are considering a plan to resolve its debt issues, amid further reports that Goyal is willing to invest 700 crore rupees in the airline and pledge all his shares but wants to retain a 25 per cent stake.