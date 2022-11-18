A Look At Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries And Its Large Array Of Brands

Mukesh Ambani's business empire's growth and timeline

After starting as a textile company by businessman Dhirubhai Ambani, Reliance has grown over the decades to become one of India's largest private sector companies.

Today, Reliance has established a vast network of brands and subsidiaries by tapping into almost every market and catering to the diverse needs of over a billion people in India and has taken its products worldwide.

Mukesh Ambani, son of Dhirubhai Ambani, who is at the helm of Reliance Industries, is ranked ninth among the world's richest individuals, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The billionaire has built an empire, expanding Reliance's reach to every industry from food to technology to sports, and achieving a global presence.

Below is the timeline and the vast array of brands, reflecting how Reliance has scaled up over the years:

Stores:

Reliance Industries has online and offline stores offering products ranging from groceries to electronics. It launched its e-commerce platform, JioMart, in 2020.

It initially sold groceries, but Reliance later added other categories, including fashion, electronics, beauty, home improvement, sports, toys, and luggage.

Reliance also ventured into the e-health space and acquired a majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds in 2020.

The conglomerate also opened its own online fashion portal named Ajio in 2016.

Reliance Industries also hosts other brands, such as Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital, Reliance Fresh, and Reliance Jewels, with stand-alone stores.

Besides these, Reliance Industries acquired British toy retailer Hamleys in 2019 and opened its 100th store in India the same year.

Reliance bought majority stakes in online furniture marketplace Urban Ladder in 2020 and brought home furnishing brand Pottery Barn to India in 2022.

Reliance Industries also has a diverse set of in-store brands under its umbrella.

These include an instant coffee brand named Kaffe, Calcident, which offer oral care products, Scrubz, which sells dishwashing products; and Teamspirit for sport-inspired casualwear.

Reliance Industries partnered with 7-Eleven, an American convenience store, in 2021 and brought it to India.

Digital Services:

Reliance also has a significant presence in the digital space with its digital products.

Reliance's JioSaavn, a music streaming application, was introduced after Reliance Jio acquired Saavn Media Private Limited in 2018.

Reliance also had the ed-tech company Embibe, movie streaming application JioCinema, GST service provider JioGST, and JioTV.

Mukesh Ambani launched its telecom company Jio in 2016 and disrupted the market by offering free voice calls and data.

Reliance Industries also took over the media group Network18 in 2014. The group has several news channels, digital news portals, TV channels, a streaming platform, and an integrated motion picture studio named Viacom18.

Textile:

Reliance Industries owns brands like Georgia Gullini, Armor, Nice, Only Vimal, D-creased, Marco Mancini, and H. Lewis, among others, in its textile vertical.

Petroleum:

Reliance deals in petroleum products through its Reliance Petroleum Retail and Reliance Aviation brands.

The products include LPG, propylene, gasoline, high-speed diesel, aviation turbine fuel, and petroleum coke.