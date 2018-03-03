A Guide To Upload Documents To DigiLocker Account

Digital Locker makes it easier to validate the authenticity of documents.

DigiLocker, a government initiative is aimed at the concept of paperless governance. According to the official DigiLocker website-digilocker.gov.in, DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform for issuance, storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates in digital form which enables select registered organisations to provide electronic or e-copies into 'digital lockers' allotted to citizens. DigiLocker helps in securing lot of documents like Aadhaar, PAN, others online and safe, the website noted. Recently, official twitter handle of Digital India- @_DigitalIndia posted a tweet mentioning the steps to upload documents to DigiLocker account.1. Click the upload icon to start uploading a document. In the file upload dialog box, locate the file from your local drive and select 'open' to complete the uploading.2. To assign a document type to your uploaded file, click 'select doc type'. This will show a pop up with a drop down selection of various document types. Choose the appropriate document type and click 'save'.3. You can also edit the name of the file using the edit icon next to the filename.1. Citizens can access their digital documents anytime, anywhere and share it online This is convenient and time saving, said DigiLocker on it's official website.2. DigiLocker reduces the administrative overhead of government departments by minimizing the use of paper. 3. Digital Locker makes it easier to validate the authenticity of documents as they are issued directly by the registered issuers.4. Self uploaded documents can be eSigned which is similar to the process of self-attestation, mentioned DigiLocker on it's website.

