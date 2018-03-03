A Guide To Upload Documents To DigiLocker Account

#DigitalIndiaFAQs | How can i upload documents to my @DigiLocker account? #DigiLockerFAQs#DigitalIndiaFactspic.twitter.com/6CggSLfKqF— Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) March 3, 2018
Steps to upload documents to DigiLocker account:
1. Click the upload icon to start uploading a document. In the file upload dialog box, locate the file from your local drive and select 'open' to complete the uploading.
2. To assign a document type to your uploaded file, click 'select doc type'. This will show a pop up with a drop down selection of various document types. Choose the appropriate document type and click 'save'.
3. You can also edit the name of the file using the edit icon next to the filename.
Also read: A Step-By-Step Guide To Store PAN With DigiLocker| How To Save Driving Licence In DigiLocker| How To Store Your Aadhaar Card In DigiLocker
Benefits of using DigiLocker as mentioned on digilocker.gov.in
1. Citizens can access their digital documents anytime, anywhere and share it online This is convenient and time saving, said DigiLocker on it's official website.
2. DigiLocker reduces the administrative overhead of government departments by minimizing the use of paper.
Comments
4. Self uploaded documents can be eSigned which is similar to the process of self-attestation, mentioned DigiLocker on it's website.
For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.