Ripple Jumps 41% To Trade At $1.50

Five Things To Know About Ripple's Price
1. Ripple recovered on Thursday as the cryptocurrency rose to trade at $1.50 at 5 pm on the Luxembourg-based exchange BitStamp. The cryptocurrency closed at $1.05 on Tuesday. A day before the digital currency closed at $1.415, while the digital currency closed at $1.83.
2. The average price of ripple is $1.43, as per the data of several bitcoin exchanges. The average closing ripple price was $1.31 on Wednesday. A day before, ripple closed at $1.68 and at $1.86 on January 14. This means ripple rose 31% in one day but is still 23% lower than the four days ago figure.
3. Ripple's market cap rose from $45 billion to $55 billion in just one day. On January 16, the ripple market cap was $65 billion, 8% lower than the day before.
4. The year 2018 kicked off on a positive note for ripple as the cryptocurrency closed at $2.39 when the market cap was $89 billion.
5. The market capitalization and ripple's price rose consistently for the week. On January 8, the ripple market capitalisation rose to $130 billion, 46% higher than what it was barely seven days ago.