Superhuman, A California Based Start-Up, Lays Off 22% Of Its Employees

A California based start up company, Superhuman, lays off over 20% employees

Superhuman, a California-based start-up, has laid off 22 percent of its employees. The announcement was made by company CEO and founder Rahul Vohra on Twitter.

“I am saddened to share that we have decided to lay off 22% of the Superhuman team. Today, we say goodbye to 23 remarkably talented Superhumans. As we head into a downturn that could last years, we made this difficult choice so that we can deliver on our vision sustainably,” he wrote.

I am saddened to share that we have decided to lay off 22% of the Superhuman team. Today, we say goodbye to 23 remarkably talented Superhumans.



As we head into a downturn that could last years, we made this difficult choice so that we can deliver on our vision sustainably.



1/1 — rahulvohra (@rahulvohra) June 3, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Vohra said that the company is trying to get in touch with other organisations that are actively hiring. “We are doing all we can to support them, including generous severance, mental health support, health insurance throughout the year, and job search assistance,” he added.

Vohra has requested, “If you are hiring, please DM me and I will connect you. They are, without exception, excellent.”

We are doing all we can to support them, including generous severance, mental health support, health insurance throughout the year, and job search assistance.



Most importantly: if you are hiring, please DM me and I will connect you. They are, without exception, excellent.



2/2 — rahulvohra (@rahulvohra) June 3, 2022

The news comes a month after the company announced Superhuman for Outlook.

Superhuman is an application that helps speed up email communication. As per the Financial Express report, the company, in August 2021, raised $75 million. Back then, the news was shared by Vohra on the company page. As per the company website, “Superhuman comes with advanced features that make you feel superhuman. A.I. Triage. Undo Send. Insights from social networks. Follow-up Reminders, Scheduled Messages, and Read Statuses. To name but a few.”