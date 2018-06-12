7th Pay Commission: Over 23 Lakh Pensioners To Get Benefit Up To Rs 18,000

7th Pay Commission: 23 lakh staff who have retired from state public universities to benefit.

The @narendramodi govt has revised pension of retired faculty & other non-teaching staff in Central Universities and Colleges as per the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. #Pension#CentralUniversity#7thPayCommission — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 11, 2018

Around 25000 present pensioners will benefit in Central Universities and #UGC maintained #Deemed to be #Universities to the tune of Rs. 6000 to Rs.18000#Pension#CentralUniversity#7thPayCommission — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 11, 2018

This move of govt will benefit approx 8 lakh teachers & 15 lakh non –teaching staff who retired from State Public Universities & affiliated colleges, who wish to adopt or have adopted Pay Scales prescribed for Central Universities.#Pension#7thPayCommission#CentralUniversity — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 11, 2018