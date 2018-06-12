7th Pay Commission: Over 23 Lakh Pensioners To Get Benefit Up To Rs 18,000

"This order is applicable in only those cases where such pension schemes have already been adopted with prior approval of Government of lndia/ Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)... lf the university/ college has fixed the pension in a manner different from the above formulation, the same may have to be reworked by the concerned university/ colleges and necessary adjustment be made," according to an official communication addressed to the Secretary, UGC.
The @narendramodi govt has revised pension of retired faculty & other non-teaching staff in Central Universities and Colleges as per the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. #Pension#CentralUniversity#7thPayCommission— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 11, 2018
Around 25000 present pensioners will benefit in Central Universities and #UGC maintained #Deemed to be #Universities to the tune of Rs. 6000 to Rs.18000#Pension#CentralUniversity#7thPayCommission— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 11, 2018
Here are five things to know:
This move of govt will benefit approx 8 lakh teachers & 15 lakh non –teaching staff who retired from State Public Universities & affiliated colleges, who wish to adopt or have adopted Pay Scales prescribed for Central Universities.#Pension#7thPayCommission#CentralUniversity— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 11, 2018
1) Around 25,000 present pensioners will benefit in Central Universities and UGC maintained deemed to be Universities to the tune of Rs. 6,000 to Rs.18,000.
2) This was told by Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on microblogging site Twitter.
3) Last year, the Union Cabinet had given its approval for revision of pay scales for about 8 lakh teaching and other equivalent academic staff in higher educational institutions under the purview of the UGC and in centrally-funded technical institutions. The implementation of this pay revision would enhance the teachers' pay in the range of Rs. 10,400 and Rs. 49,800, the government had said.
5) The recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission are with effect from January 2017.