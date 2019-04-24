NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
US-Based Aerospace Major Boeing Reports Over 13% Fall In Quarterly Profit

The US aerospace giant reported $2.1 billion in profits, down 13.2 per cent from same period a year ago

Corporates | | Updated: April 24, 2019 17:44 IST
Boeing reported lower first-quarter profits Wednesday as the global grounding of its 737 MAX plane following two crashes hit results.

The US aerospace giant reported $2.1 billion in profits, down 13.2 per cent from same period a year ago. Boeing also withdrew its full-year profit forecast due to uncertainty surrounding the 737 MAX.



