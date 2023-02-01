7 Priorities In Union Budget 2023 To Guide India Through 'Amrit Kaal'

The government describes Amrit Kaal as the 25-year period till India's independence centenary.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the Budget adopts seven priorities to guide India through the Amrit Kaal.

Sitharaman announced this while presenting the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament.

"The budget adopts following seven priorities -- inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector," she said.

Amrit Kaal is described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's independence. The finance minister said seven priorities of the budget complement each other.

