7.75% Savings Bonds To Open For Subscription On January 10. How To Invest And Other Details 7.75% Government Savings Bonds: In the non-cumulative mode, the investor will be paid interest on a half-yearly basis.

Share EMAIL PRINT The 7.75% government savings bonds have a maturity of seven years.

7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bond 2018 scheme launched pic.twitter.com/zLCzgbxf8K — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 4, 2018 10 Things To Know About 7.75% Savings Bonds:



1) The 7.75% Savings Bonds have a maturity of seven years.



2) There is no maximum limit for investment in these bonds. The bonds will be issued for a minimum amount of Rs.1,000 (face value) and in multiples thereof.



3) The 7.75% Government Savings Bonds are open to investment by individuals (including Joint Holdings) and Hindu Undivided Families. NRIs are not eligible for making investments in these bonds.



4) The 7.75% Savings Bonds offer cumulative and non-cumulative modes for payment of interest.



5) In the cumulative option, interest is paid on maturity of bonds. The cumulative value of the Rs1,000 investment in the bond, which has a face value of 1,000, will be Rs 1,703 at the end of seven years.



6) In the non-cumulative mode, the investor will be paid interest on a half-yearly basis.



7) Financial advisors say that despite a cut in the interest rate offered by the bond, it is still a good option for investors looking at a regular income from their investments. The interest rate on small savings schemes, barring Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, has been reduced for the March quarter.



8) The interest income earned from 7.75% Government Savings Bonds, like bank fixed deposits, will be added to one's income and taxed according to the respective slabs.



9) The bonds will be exempt from wealth tax under the Wealth Tax Act, 1957.



10) The bonds are not transferable and not tradeable in the secondary market either. They are also not eligible as collateral for loans from banking institutions, non-banking financial companies or financial institutions.



The 7.75% Government Savings Bond will open for subscription from January 10. The 7.75 per cent government savings bond, which will have a maturity of seven years, replaces the 8% Savings Bonds Scheme, also known as RBI Bonds Scheme. The 8% Savings Bonds Scheme was popular among those who looked to have a guaranteed regular income. Even though the government Savings Bond will fetch lower interest rate now, it is still a good bet for investors looking at guaranteed regular income from their investments. Applications for the Bonds in the form of Bond Ledger Account will be received in the designated branches of agency banks and Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited in all numbering about 1,600, the government said.10 Things To Know About 7.75% Savings Bonds:1) The 7.75% Savings Bonds have a maturity of seven years.2) There is no maximum limit for investment in these bonds. The bonds will be issued for a minimum amount of Rs.1,000 (face value) and in multiples thereof.3) The 7.75% Government Savings Bonds are open to investment by individuals (including Joint Holdings) and Hindu Undivided Families. NRIs are not eligible for making investments in these bonds.4) The 7.75% Savings Bonds offer cumulative and non-cumulative modes for payment of interest.5) In the cumulative option, interest is paid on maturity of bonds. The cumulative value of the Rs1,000 investment in the bond, which has a face value of 1,000, will be Rs 1,703 at the end of seven years.6) In the non-cumulative mode, the investor will be paid interest on a half-yearly basis.7) Financial advisors say that despite a cut in the interest rate offered by the bond, it is still a good option for investors looking at a regular income from their investments. The interest rate on small savings schemes, barring Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, has been reduced for the March quarter.8) The interest income earned from 7.75% Government Savings Bonds, like bank fixed deposits, will be added to one's income and taxed according to the respective slabs. 9) The bonds will be exempt from wealth tax under the Wealth Tax Act, 1957.10) The bonds are not transferable and not tradeable in the secondary market either. They are also not eligible as collateral for loans from banking institutions, non-banking financial companies or financial institutions.