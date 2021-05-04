5G Spectrum Trials Approved By Government; No Chinese Tech For Trials

Telecom Department on Tuesday, May 4, gave go-ahead for 5G technology and spectrum trials to telecom service providers (TSPs). Bharti Airtel, Reliance JioInfocomm, Vodafone Idea and MTNL will start 5G trials in different locations across India to cover rural, semi-urban and urban areas.

The list of telecom gear makers approved for trials include Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, C-DOT and Reliance Jio's indigenously developed technologies. This means that Chinese gear makers will not be part of the 5G trials.

"The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) approved today permissions to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for conducting trials for use and applications of 5G technology. The applicant TSPs include Bharti Airtel Ltd, Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and MTNL," Telecom Department said in a statement.

Initially, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had submitted proposals to carry out trials using technology of China''s Huawei. Later, they submitted applications wherein the trails will be done without technologies from Chinese vendors.

"These TSPs have tied up with original equipment manufacturers and technology providers which are Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and C-DOT. In addition, Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd will also be conducting trials using its own indigenous technology," DoT said.

The latest move also indicates that the government may bar Chinese companies from participating in rolling out of the 5G services in the country.

Telecom operators will also be permitted to use their existing spectrum (800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2500 MHz) for conduct of the 5G trials.

"The duration of the trials, at present, is for a period of 6 months. This includes a time period of 2 months for procurement and setting up of the equipment," DoT said.