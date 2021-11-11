5G Spectrum Auction Likely In April-May 2022, Says Telecom Minister

5G spectrum auction may happen by May 2022, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said

The 5G spectrum auction is likely to happen around April-May 2022, communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday, adding that the government will introduce further reforms in the telecom sector.

He expressed optimism that the telecom regulatory structure should change in the next two to three years. In September, the government had introduced a slew of reforms for the sector.

Addressing a summit, Mr Vaishnaw said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), which looks at the structure of auctions, is undergoing consultations on the matter.

"I think they will submit their report by February-mid is what we are thinking, maybe February-end, maximum to maximum March. Immediately after that, we will have the auctions," he said.

Giving a specific timeline for the upcoming auction will be difficult at this stage since much depends on the time Trai will take to finalise its views, the minister added.

"But, today, our estimate is by April-May. I was earlier estimating March. But, I think it will take...because consultations are complex, diverse opinions are coming," he said.