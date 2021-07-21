In 5G Rollout Push For India, Intel Lands 5G O-RAN Network Deal With Airtel

The country's leading telecommunications provider Bharti Airtel announced on Wednesday, July 21, that it is collaborating with American multinational tech company Intel to accelerate the rollout of the 5G network in India by leveraging the virtualized radio access network (vRAN) as well as O-RAN (open radio access network) technologies. The collaboration between the two leading firms is likely to provide a major 5G network rollout boost in the country.

The joint efforts by Intel and Airtel will evolve the communications network from fixed-function equipment to the virtualized cloud-native deployments. This will enable edge-to-cloud communications to power a hyperconnected world where industry 4.0, cloud gaming and virtual or augmented reality become a daily experience for customers. The collaboration is part of Airtel's 5G roadmap for the country, according to a statement shared by the telecom operator.