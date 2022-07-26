5G Auctions Begin Today: Your 5-Point Guide

The government will put on the block as much as 72 GHz of the spectrum during the auction. India's largest telecom operator, Reliance-owned Jio, Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Adani Data will participate in the auction race.

The four behemoth firms have submitted a combined Rs 21,400 core in earnest money deposit (EMD). Jio has submitted Rs 14,000 crore, Bharti Airtel has put in Rs 5,500 crore and Adani Data Networks Rs 100 crore. Vodafone Idea has submitted an EMD of Rs 2,200 crore.

The EMD amounts give a broad indication of players' appetite, strategy and plan for picking up spectrum in an auction. It also determines the eligibility points through which telcos target a specific amount of spectrum in a given circle.

The auction will be held for radiowaves in various low-frequency bands (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), mid (3300 megahertz) and high-frequency bands (26GHz).