5 Ways Sharekhan Helps You Stay Updated So You Can Evolve With The Market

Keeping up with the latest market trends and having knowledge of the latest market news is a vital part of trading in any market. The financial sector and the general worldwide markets are very connected, and they have to move in conjunction with one another.

A lot is going on behind the scenes of each individual financial product that affects other markets worldwide. When one moves, all other markets tend to move in unison. That's why it's crucial to stay on top of the latest global movements because they affect your investment portfolio in one way or another.

Stay updated and informed on the go. Sharekhan ensures that you stay updated with the latest information through various research reports. Here are five ways Sharekhan keeps you up to date with the market.

Extensive Research:

A dedicated research team simplifies your investment life. At Sharekhan, we believe that your relationship with your manager is as meaningful as the portfolio you hold.

We offer the ideal combination of a well-diversified portfolio and an investment manager to guide and advise you along the way.

They simplify the process of building a portfolio, set up an optimum customised portfolio based on your needs and goals, keep track of your portfolio during volatile markets, inform you about new opportunities & guide you to make intelligent investment decisions.

Evergreen Recommendations:

There are no boundaries to our research and analysis. Sharekhan has always focused on providing a bouquet of products and services customised to the needs of a different set of customers. The Sharekhan Research team works hard and meticulously to deliver must-have evergreen recommendations suitable for all of our clients, whether they are new to the industry or have been in it for years!

Simply put, we have something for everyone and every need!

Model Investment Portfolios:

Model Portfolios offered by ShareKhan take the pain out of choosing what to invest in.

Our research and advisory team construct and curate these Model Portfolios taking into account investment goals and risk profiles. The portfolios are monitored regularly, so you get to benefit from changes made.

Sharekhan Foresight:

At Sharekhan's Foresight events, we aim to give you a solid understanding of the equity markets in addition to helping you identify your long term goals and plan your investments accordingly. We also guide you on the best investment planning and risk management practices.

Investors who participate in Foresight get handy tips on how to get the most out of their investments and how they can best achieve their goals. We invite great industry leaders, decision-makers and influencers to talk about market topics of their expertise.

These sessions help you listen to the thought processes of revered experts and allow you to clarify your doubts. If you want to learn more about investing in the equity markets, attend this event with your family and friends.

Sharekhan Smartphone Application: The Sharekhan app is your gateway to the stock market. With a simple static interface, and a host of cutting-edge features, this application makes for a seamless experience for the modern-day investor.

This smartphone application includes features chosen from our most advanced services but customised to make investments in your smartphone a delight! With 4.1 stars on Google Play Store and 25 lakh+ downloads, the ShareKhan app is your one-stop-shop for your investment requirements.

Why choose ShareKhan?

At Sharekhan, we are dedicated to delivering an experience you'll enjoy. Most importantly, we believe that you know best about your finances. We empower our customers by giving them the right tools, services and information to make informed financial decisions. Here, you'll experience the highest level of service, with competitive brokerage and investment options to help you make smarter decisions.

Our detailed account statements help you track your portfolio and allow you to maintain a clear picture of your investing performance.

From personalised support from dedicated Relationship Managers and a variety of online trading options to our branches in 540+ cities across India, we're guided by our innovative technology and dedicated team – all working together to help you achieve your financial goals.

Ultimately, you can achieve more in the market through trading if you have the right financial advisory team behind you on each trade that you make.

And, of course, there's always risk involved with trading, no matter how much knowledge or experience you have on your side. But by putting all the research and recommendations that we will provide; you'll be well on your way towards successful trading—which will ultimately lead to a more profitable portfolio.

Start investing today with Sharekhan!

