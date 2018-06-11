NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
5 Tips For Safe Debit Card Usage

Debit cards eliminate the need to carry cash or physical checks to make purchases.

Your Money | Updated: June 11, 2018 18:37 IST
Users must keep an eye on debit card usage regularly.

Debit card holders must follow good card practices and enjoy electronic transactions with ease, said State Bank of India (SBI) on its official twitter handle- @TheOfficialSBI. These debit card practices comes under consumer protection. Debit card, a payment card that deducts money directly from a consumer's checking account to pay for a purchase are useful financial tools as they offer the convenience of plastic. These cards also eliminate the need to carry cash or physical checks to make purchases, according to Investopedia. (Also read: Worried About Safety Of Digital Transactions? SBI Shares Some Tips​) Unlike credit cards, debit cards do not allow the user to go into debt, except perhaps for small negative balances that might be incurred if the account holder has signed up for overdraft coverage. SBI has come up with multiple variants of ATM-cum-debit cards as per the customers' needs. The country's largest lender is currently offering a host of different cards such as platinum international debit card, State Bank gift card, State Bank pride card, State Bank pehla kadam and pehli udaan photo debit cards (for minors only), sbiINTOUCH tap and Go debit card - the contactless card, among others. 

Here are 5 tips for safe debit card usage:

1.    Users must keep an eye on debit card usage regularly.

2.    He/she must check SMS after every transaction to verify the amount, said SBI.

3.    Receipts must be disposed securely after ATM transactions.

4.    Never share your card and cards details with others.

5.    Users must note that debit cards usually have daily purchase limits. This means that it may not be possible for users to make an especially large purchase with a debit card.

Debit cardsSBI

