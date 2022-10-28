5 Sectors To Bet On For The Long Term In The Stock Market

Sectors to invest in for the long term

So you want to be a long-term investor in the stock market?

You have made the right decision. Investors who identify the right long term investing opportunities will make a lot of money.

But to do this successfully, you will need to select the right investments.

So how can you identify the companies and industries that will do well in the long term? After all, no one has seen the future.

Well, in this article we will attempt to light the way for serious long-term investors. We will dive into the exciting money-making possibilities the Indian economy has in store for us.

Specifically, we will examine five promising sectors. We expect these five sectors will do very well over the long term.

Real Estate

India is getting wealthier at an ever increasing rate. People are demanding premium, comfortable living spaces. Not to mention second homes and vacation homes.

One needs to only look to China's massive real estate boom to understand the long-term potential of real estate in India.

We believe, real estate companies that pivot from low-income housing to premium housing will do very well.

Another niche segment that will do well is senior housing.

India will overtake China as the most populous nation in a few years. With each passing year, India will not only get wealthier but also older. Many people want to live in a comfortable place after retirement far away from big cities.

Companies focused on these premium opportunities have a massive tailwind going for them which will last decades.

If you're looking for a solid long-term investment, seriously consider this space.

High-End Consumer Retail

Indians with disposable income have already begun spending more on products that are ‘classy' as opposed to ‘trendy'.

Trends are all the rage among India's youth in college. But that's not the case for young adults with disposable income. Premium products that cater to specific needs of discerning customers is slowly but surely taking centre stage in the Indian retain sector.

Consumer brands – fashion, electronics, accessories – that recognise this shift will develop a base of loyal premium customers. These companies will dominate the retail sector over the long term in India.

So for a high-conviction long-term investment, look to the most dominant brands in the consumer space. You will probably not go wrong with this theme.

Travel & Tourism

This will be a huge growth industry in India's future. Covid-19 already seems like a distant memory and people have begun spending big money on luxury vacations.

This is something that might seem like an alien concept for many investors today. After all, we think only rich people go on luxury vacations. It's hard for most Indians to imagine a middle class family going on a luxury cruise.

But there is nothing unusual about this. It happens all the time in the developed world. One only needs to look at the spending patterns of people in richer countries to see how this will play out in India.

Of particular interest to investors should be companies that are going the extra mile to deliver customised experiences for travellers.

Plain vanilla tourism will soon be a thing of the past in India. That day will come sooner than you think.

If you're looking for a great long-term investment, then take a hard look at customised travel and tourism. You might find a 100-bagger here.

Technology

This one is obvious but very important. Everyone can see the growth of India's tech startups.

But don't limit yourself to the IT sector. Today, the tech sector in India is dominated by IT services firms. But in the long term, India's tech sector will look very different. The big IT services firms will likely still be around but the growing number of new age companies will dominate.

These companies are just startups today. As you read this, promoters of these startups are still worried about getting investors to back their vision.

But some of them will make it past the initial growth stage. And a few of them will inevitably become world leaders in their niche.

Long-term investors in these companies will become very wealthy indeed.

Healthcare

India's is a young country. By that we mean, the median age is less than 30. This helps to keep the overall population healthy on average.

But as a nation gets older, the healthcare needs of its people goes up. The older we become, the more we depend on the pharma sector.

Just look at the gigantic size of the healthcare sector in the developed world. That will tell you all you need to know about the wealth creation potential of these companies.

In the long term, investors will jump on the healthcare theme in a big way as it caters to people who would have just begun aging and would also have disposable income to spend on their wellbeing.

Covid-19 may have brought these firms into the spotlight but they have a very bright long-term future as well. It's just a matter of finding the right stock and holding on to it.

Well, this was a list of the top 5 sectors we think can produce excellent long returns. We hope this article has triggered your curiosity to dig deeper and find the best long-term stocks.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)