5 Benefits Of Aadhaar Based E-KYC For Buying A New SIM

Aadhaar based e-KYC for buying a new SIM offers benefits to service providers as well as customers. The entire process is centralised and the information is stored digitally.
"Sim verification with Aadhaar can help in curbing out the problem of fake SIM connections. #VerifyWithAadhaar" pic.twitter.com/iVg04xH5aj— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 9, 2018
"Using Aadhaar based eKYC, the service provider is able to verify your identity instantly. This helps the service provider save time and money. For you it means instant activation of service. #VerifyWithAadhaar" pic.twitter.com/ihzBIx3jTt— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 10, 2018
Five benefits of Aadhaar based e-KYC for buying a new SIM:
1. Using Aadhaar based eKYC, the user can easily share their information stored in Aadhaar with the mobile company and the service provider can easily give the service, said UIDAI.
2. Using Aadhaar based eKYC, the service provider can verify users' identity instantly. This helps the service provider save time and money. This allows an instant activation of service for the user, added UIDAI in it's tweet.
3. Aadhaar based eKYC means a paper-less application which is much easier, added UIDAI.
5. If all mobile connections are linked to Aadhaar, it can be ensured that no one else can take a mobile SIM in one users' name since it will require biometric or OTP authentication which cannot be done without his/her consent, said UIDAI.