How To Avail 3GB, 3.5GB Airtel, Jio Data Per Day For 28 Days

Airtel, Jio prepaid recharge plans for 28 days with 3GB, 3.5GB data
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 3GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Local, STD, roaming incoming and outgoing calls as well as local and national SMSes o short message services are unlimited under this prepaid recharge plan.
Airtel's Rs. 549 prepaid recharge plan
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 3.5GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Local, STD, roaming incoming and outgoing calls as well as local and national SMSes are unlimited under this prepaid recharge plan.
Airtel's Rs. 799 prepaid recharge plan
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 799
The daily high speed data limit offered in this Jio prepaid recharge plan is 3GB. After a user consumes this limit, data speed reduces to 64 Kbps. The maximum data available at high speed in this recharge pack is 84GB. This pack also offers unlimited and free local, STD and roaming calls to all operators. Local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators are unlimited. This recharge pack is valid for 28 days, according to Jio.