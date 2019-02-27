NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Life and Careers

33% Professionals Feel Technology Hinders Work, Family Commitments: Survey

According to the survey, 67 per cent of the India's working professionals think about work, even when they are not at work.

Life And Careers | | Updated: February 27, 2019 20:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
33% Professionals Feel Technology Hinders Work, Family Commitments: Survey

Over 2,000 working professionals in the age group 18-55 years participated in the survey


Around 33 per cent of young professionals in the country feel technology is a major hindrance to work and family commitments, said a Monster.com survey, here on Wednesday.

Other hindrances were meetings, calls and trainings after office hours (18 per cent) and and negative attitude of supervisors towards work-life balance (11 per cent), the report said.

"As opposed to the belief that technology is a facilitator, one-third of the young professionals find technology (laptops and mobile phones) a hindrance in managing family with work commitments," it said.

According to the survey, 67 per cent of the India's working professionals think about work, even when they are not at work. 

"About half of the respondents in relationships currently, confessed the lack of work life balance makes them or their partners irritable, ill-tempered," it said.

Over 2,000 working professionals in the age group 18-55 years participated in the survey, with maximum responses received from people in 18-34 age bracket, according to Monster.com.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Technologyworking professionals

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IAF StrikesPakistan BudgamImran KhanPilot MissingShopian EncounterLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HSamsung M30Redmi Note 7Oppo F11 ProLatest News

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top