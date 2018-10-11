3 Amrapali Promoters To Be Under Police Watch In Hotel, Without Phones

The three directors will not be allowed any mobile phones or telephones without permission.

Three promoters of the beleaguered Amrapali Group will be kept at a Noida hotel under police surveillance for 15 days, the Supreme Court said on Thursday. The case relates to non-delivery of 42,000 flats of the Group. The three directors - Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar - will not be allowed the use of any mobile phones or telephones without permission of the police, said a bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud, while issuing a contempt notice after the directors failed to submit documents related to 46 group companies.

The notice was issued against the directors for defying various court orders and sought their reply within four weeks, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

On Friday, the station house officer (SHO) of Noida will take the directors to the building where the documents are to be catalogued and will bring them back to the hotel in the evening.

The sealed properties of Amrapali Group in Noida and Greater Noida will be open from 8 AM to 6 PM for cataloguing of documents for the next 15 days.

The bench also directed forensic auditors Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal to complete auditing of the documents within 10 weeks.

Earlier in the day, nine properties of Amrapali Group, spread across Noida, Greater Noida, Rajgir and Buxar, were sealed, in compliance with the court's order.

After the court sent Mr Sharma, Mr Priya and Mr Kumar to three-day police custody on Tuesday, the directors had sought that they be kept in a guest house, to which the court agreed on Thursday.

Earlier, the judges had pulled up the directors saying that they were playing "hide and seek" with the court.

The directors had told the bench that documents related were kept in seven locations at Noida and Greater Noida and two premises - Rajgir and Buxar districts - in Bihar. The bench had then directed that after the sealing of these nine premises, the keys be handed over to the registrar of the apex court.

The Amrapali Group has been facing storm since a group of homebuyers petitioned the top court after not receiving their flats on time. The property developer has failed to hand over flats to around 42,000 homebuyers. (With agency inputs)