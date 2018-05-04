27th GST Council Meet: Taxpayers To File One Return In A Month, Filing Process To Get Simpler GST Council meet: Taxpayers excluding a few exceptions like composition dealer shall file one monthly GST return.

27th GST Council Meet: Five Things To Know



1. Monthly Return: Taxpayers excluding a few exceptions like composition dealer shall file one monthly return. Return filing dates shall be staggered based on the turnover of the registered person to manage load on the IT system. Composition dealers and dealers having nil transaction shall have facility to file quarterly return.



2. Unidirectional Flow of invoices: There shall be unidirectional flow of invoices uploaded by the seller on anytime basis during the month which would be the valid document to avail input tax credit by the buyer. Buyer would also be able to continuously see the uploaded invoices during the month.



3. Simple Return design and easy IT interface: The B2B dealers will have to fill invoice-wise details of the outward supply made by them, based on which the system will automatically calculate his tax liability. The input tax credit will be calculated automatically by the system based on invoices uploaded by his sellers. Taxpayer shall be also given user friendly IT interface and offline IT tool to upload the invoices.



4: Proposal of concession on digital transactions: Keeping in view the need to move towards a less cash economy, the Council has discussed in detail the proposal of a concession of 2% in GST rate (where the GST rate is 3% or more, 1% each from applicable CGST and SGST rates) on B2C supplies, for which payment is made through cheque or digital mode, subject to a ceiling of Rs. 100 per transaction, so as to incentivise promotion of digital payment.



The council has recommended for setting up of a Group of Ministers from State Governments to look into the proposal and make recommendations, before the next Council meeting, keeping in mind the views expressed in GST Council.



5. Cess on Sugar above 5% GST rate: The council deliberated over the imposition of cess on sugar over and above 5% GST and also over the reduction in GST rate on ethanol. Keeping in view the record production of sugar in the current sugar season, and consequent depressed sugar prices and build-up of sugarcane arrears, the Council discussed the issue of imposition of sugar cess and reduction in GST rate on ethanol in great detail. The council has recommended for setting up of a Group of Ministers from State Governments to look into the proposal and make recommendations, within two weeks, keeping in mind the views expressed in GST Council in this regard.





The GST Council on Friday, in its 27th meet, approved the principles for filing of new return design based on the recommendations of the GoM (group of ministers) on IT simplification. The council has now approved to make the GST process closer to the erstwhile VAT (value added tax) system since the return filing will now happen once every month compared to three every month under the GST process. Besides this, the council meet on Friday gave a green signal to making the GST Network a government entity as it iks set to take over the 51% stake that is currently being held by the private entities. The meet of GST Council, the highest decision making body in the GST regime, on Friday was held via video conferencing since the Union finance minister Arun Jaitley is not keeping well and under the medical supervision for his kidney and infection related ailments. Another important decision taken in the GST Council meet on Friday related to the denial of any automatic reversal of input tax credit from buyer on non-payment of tax by the seller. In case of default in payment of tax by the seller, recovery shall be made from the seller however reversal of credit from buyer shall also be an option available with the revenue authorities to address exceptional situations like missing dealer, closure of business by supplier or supplier not having adequate assets etc.