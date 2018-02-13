2 GB Per Day, Unlimited Calls: How Much Recharge Packs Of Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Cost Reliance Jio offers 2 GBs of high speed data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days under a recharge pack priced at Rs 198.

Here's what you get under some of recharge packs from Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone India that come with at least 2 GBs of data per day:

Vodafone Rs 349 recharge pack



Vodafone India - the Indian arm of British telecom major Vodafone - offers 2.5 GBs of data per day at 4G/3G speed, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days under a recharge coupon priced at Rs 349, according to its website - vodafone.in. Subscribers also get free voice calls, including local, STD and roaming for the 28-day period.



Airtel Rs 349 recharge pack



Bharti Airtel - the largest telecom operator in India - offers 2.5 GBs of data per day at 3G/4G speed for a validity period of 28 days, besides unlimited free calls. Bharti Airtel prepaid customers recharging their mobile connection with a Rs 349 recharge also get unlimited local/STD/national roaming calls free of cos, along with 100 local/STD SMS per day, for the 28-day period, according to the telecom company's website - airtel.in.



Reliance Jio Rs 198 recharge pack



Reliance Jio, the latest entrant in the country's telecom sector, offers 2 GBs of high speed data per day for a validity period of 28 days under a recharge pack priced at Rs 198. Other benefits that come with the Reliance Jio recharge coupon of Rs 198 include free voice calls and 100 SMS per day for the validity period of 28 days. Subscribers also get complimentary access to Jio apps, according to the company's website - jio.com. After exhaustion of the high speed data limit of 2 GBs in a day during the validity period, mobile data continues at 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. Reliance Jio also offers recharge packs priced at Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 which come with 2 GBs of high speed data for different validity periods.



In Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has proposed to provide Rs 10,000 crore for creation and augmentation of telecom infrastructure. "To harness the benefit of emerging new technologies, particularly the 'Fifth Generation' (5G) technologies and its adoption, the Department of Telecom will support establishment of an indigenous 5G Test Bed at IIT, Chennai," the finance minister had said in his Budget 2018 speech.



