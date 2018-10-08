Two Firms Place Orders For Iranian Oil Ahead Of US Sanctions: Dharmendra Pradhan

Government was discussing its options to buy Iranian oil with all authorities, said Mr Pradhan.

NEW DELHI: Two domestic companies have placed orders to buy Iranian oil in November, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday, adding that the government does not yet know if it will be granted a waiver from US sanctions on Iran.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, will buy 9 million barrels of Iranian oil in November, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two industry sources.

The government was discussing its options to buy Iranian oil with all authorities, Pradhan said.

US sanctions on Iranian oil purchases are due to take effect on November 4.

